    Gillette India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 619.07 crore, up 9.28% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillette India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 619.07 crore in March 2023 up 9.28% from Rs. 566.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.70 crore in March 2023 up 48.17% from Rs. 69.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.48 crore in March 2023 up 9.42% from Rs. 132.96 crore in March 2022.

    Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 31.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.27 in March 2022.

    Gillette India shares closed at 4,640.25 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.

    Gillette India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations619.07618.62566.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations619.07618.62566.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.99211.13159.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods127.36113.29116.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.48-28.17-9.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.2337.8840.27
    Depreciation21.8419.1917.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses77.5678.9664.96
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.7479.4963.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.87106.85114.03
    Other Income11.772.931.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.64109.78115.33
    Interest0.773.355.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.87106.43110.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax122.87106.43110.03
    Tax20.1731.9840.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities102.7074.4569.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period102.7074.4569.31
    Equity Share Capital32.5932.5932.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.5222.8521.27
    Diluted EPS31.5222.8521.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.5222.8521.27
    Diluted EPS31.5222.8521.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
