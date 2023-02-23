Gayatri Project Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore, down 70.97% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 232.89 316.25 802.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 232.89 316.25 802.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 308.70 333.77 898.78 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 126.68 91.80 21.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.97 21.74 34.40 Depreciation 12.33 14.38 19.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.92 12.49 22.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -244.72 -157.94 -195.33 Other Income 29.61 5.23 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -215.11 -152.71 -195.29 Interest 76.85 115.92 93.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -291.96 -268.63 -288.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -291.96 -268.63 -288.91 Tax -- -- -1.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -291.96 -268.63 -287.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -291.96 -268.63 -287.53 Equity Share Capital 37.44 37.44 37.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -15.60 -14.35 -15.36 Diluted EPS -15.60 -14.35 -15.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -15.60 -14.35 -15.36 Diluted EPS -15.60 -14.35 -15.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited