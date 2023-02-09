English
    Earnings

    Gati Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.35 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:

    Net Sales at Rs 441.35 crore in December 2022 up 6.67% from Rs. 413.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 185.6% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.34 crore in December 2022 up 36.72% from Rs. 16.34 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations441.35435.15413.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations441.35435.15413.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.9464.6956.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-0.680.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.2148.3839.03
    Depreciation15.1013.367.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses313.80302.60303.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.396.807.06
    Other Income2.857.452.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2414.259.31
    Interest7.087.585.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.166.673.53
    Exceptional Items-0.793.31--
    P/L Before Tax-0.639.983.53
    Tax4.072.33-1.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.707.655.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.707.655.02
    Minority Interest1.37-1.83-1.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.335.823.89
    Equity Share Capital26.0324.5924.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.480.31
    Diluted EPS-0.260.460.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.480.31
    Diluted EPS-0.260.460.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited