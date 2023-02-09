Gati Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.35 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 441.35 crore in December 2022 up 6.67% from Rs. 413.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 185.6% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.34 crore in December 2022 up 36.72% from Rs. 16.34 crore in December 2021.
Gati shares closed at 139.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.66% returns over the last 6 months and -25.41% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|441.35
|435.15
|413.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|441.35
|435.15
|413.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|60.94
|64.69
|56.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-0.68
|0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.21
|48.38
|39.03
|Depreciation
|15.10
|13.36
|7.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|313.80
|302.60
|303.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.39
|6.80
|7.06
|Other Income
|2.85
|7.45
|2.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.24
|14.25
|9.31
|Interest
|7.08
|7.58
|5.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|6.67
|3.53
|Exceptional Items
|-0.79
|3.31
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|9.98
|3.53
|Tax
|4.07
|2.33
|-1.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.70
|7.65
|5.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.70
|7.65
|5.02
|Minority Interest
|1.37
|-1.83
|-1.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.33
|5.82
|3.89
|Equity Share Capital
|26.03
|24.59
|24.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.48
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.46
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.48
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.46
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited