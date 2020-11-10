Garware Poly Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 249.20 crore, down 0.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.20 crore in September 2020 down 0.29% from Rs. 249.92 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.76 crore in September 2020 up 41.11% from Rs. 26.76 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.72 crore in September 2020 up 39.83% from Rs. 49.86 crore in September 2019.

Garware Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 16.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.52 in September 2019.

Garware Poly shares closed at 313.75 on November 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 92.13% returns over the last 6 months and 33.80% over the last 12 months.