Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.64 crore, up 12.95% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 33.64 crore in September 2018 up 12.95% from Rs. 29.78 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in September 2018 up 15.25% from Rs. 8.69 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2018 up 4.99% from Rs. 13.84 crore in September 2017.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 7.24 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.91 in September 2017.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 372.50 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 14.04% returns over the last 6 months and 73.26% over the last 12 months.