Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.67 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.67 crore in December 2018 down 1.55% from Rs. 28.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.84 crore in December 2018 up 5.76% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.66 crore in December 2018 down 4.11% from Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2017.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 7.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.33 in December 2017.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 372.50 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 14.04% returns over the last 6 months and 73.26% over the last 12 months.