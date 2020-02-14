Gammon Infrastructure October-December loss widens to Rs 51cr

Gammon Infrastructure Projects on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss at Rs 51.24 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted consolidated loss of Rs 21.16 crore in the year-ago period, Gammon Infrastructure Projects said in a filing to BSE.

The loss is "attributable to the owners of the company," the filing said.

The consolidated income of the company dropped to Rs 79.36 crore, over Rs 131.58 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 0.32 a piece on BSE, down 3.03 percent from the previous close.