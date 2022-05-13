Foseco India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.74 crore, up 11.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.74 crore in March 2022 up 11.56% from Rs. 88.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022 up 31.88% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2022 up 32.78% from Rs. 13.36 crore in March 2021.

Foseco India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.51 in March 2021.

Foseco India shares closed at 1,297.30 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.14% over the last 12 months.