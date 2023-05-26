Flex Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore, up 22.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore in March 2023 up 22.97% from Rs. 28.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2023 down 485.57% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2023 up 4.45% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.

Flex Foods shares closed at 88.80 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.08% returns over the last 6 months and 6.16% over the last 12 months.