Flex Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore, up 22.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flex Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore in March 2023 up 22.97% from Rs. 28.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2023 down 485.57% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2023 up 4.45% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.
Flex Foods shares closed at 88.80 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.08% returns over the last 6 months and 6.16% over the last 12 months.
|Flex Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.80
|26.15
|28.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.80
|26.15
|28.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.61
|4.69
|7.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.28
|0.64
|1.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.20
|-0.57
|-2.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.88
|5.76
|4.20
|Depreciation
|3.53
|3.16
|1.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.00
|16.00
|13.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.70
|-3.53
|3.17
|Other Income
|-0.07
|0.47
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.63
|-3.06
|3.64
|Interest
|11.81
|2.47
|1.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.18
|-5.53
|2.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.18
|-5.53
|2.36
|Tax
|-2.70
|-1.30
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.48
|-4.23
|1.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.48
|-4.23
|1.94
|Equity Share Capital
|12.45
|12.45
|12.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.01
|-3.40
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-6.01
|-3.40
|1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.01
|-3.40
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-6.01
|-3.40
|1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited