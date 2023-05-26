English
    Flex Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore, up 22.97% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flex Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.80 crore in March 2023 up 22.97% from Rs. 28.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2023 down 485.57% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2023 up 4.45% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.

    Flex Foods shares closed at 88.80 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.08% returns over the last 6 months and 6.16% over the last 12 months.

    Flex Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.8026.1528.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.8026.1528.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.614.697.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.641.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.20-0.57-2.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.885.764.20
    Depreciation3.533.161.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0016.0013.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.70-3.533.17
    Other Income-0.070.470.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.63-3.063.64
    Interest11.812.471.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.18-5.532.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.18-5.532.36
    Tax-2.70-1.300.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.48-4.231.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.48-4.231.94
    Equity Share Capital12.4512.4512.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.01-3.401.55
    Diluted EPS-6.01-3.401.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.01-3.401.55
    Diluted EPS-6.01-3.401.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

