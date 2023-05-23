English
    Finolex Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.06 crore, down 28.44% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Finolex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,141.06 crore in March 2023 down 28.44% from Rs. 1,594.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.35 crore in March 2023 down 67.93% from Rs. 493.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.63 crore in March 2023 down 14.78% from Rs. 289.42 crore in March 2022.

    Finolex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.96 in March 2022.

    Finolex Ind shares closed at 190.90 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.78% returns over the last 6 months and 27.78% over the last 12 months.

    Finolex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,141.061,124.761,594.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,141.061,124.761,594.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials735.93660.84913.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.384.914.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-82.1294.46190.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.9648.3658.26
    Depreciation23.8022.5021.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses216.48224.32163.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax193.6369.37243.11
    Other Income29.2027.8224.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.8397.19267.87
    Interest6.465.138.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax216.3792.06259.81
    Exceptional Items----376.06
    P/L Before Tax216.3792.06635.87
    Tax58.0219.99142.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities158.3572.07493.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period158.3572.07493.80
    Equity Share Capital123.67123.67124.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.551.167.96
    Diluted EPS2.551.167.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.551.167.96
    Diluted EPS2.551.167.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:15 am