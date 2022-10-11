Fine Organic Industries Q2 PAT seen up 215.1% YoY to Rs. 157.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Fine Organic Industries to report net profit at Rs. 157.1 crore up 215.1% year-on-year (down 1.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 80.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 791.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 195.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 215.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.