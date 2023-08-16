FIEM Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 474.60 crore, up 6.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 474.60 crore in June 2023 up 6.78% from Rs. 444.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.44 crore in June 2023 up 19.7% from Rs. 30.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.16 crore in June 2023 up 11.44% from Rs. 58.47 crore in June 2022.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 27.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.14 in June 2022.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,903.65 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.10% returns over the last 6 months and 24.08% over the last 12 months.