English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    FIEM Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 474.60 crore, up 6.78% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIEM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 474.60 crore in June 2023 up 6.78% from Rs. 444.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.44 crore in June 2023 up 19.7% from Rs. 30.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.16 crore in June 2023 up 11.44% from Rs. 58.47 crore in June 2022.

    FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 27.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.14 in June 2022.

    FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,903.65 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.10% returns over the last 6 months and 24.08% over the last 12 months.

    FIEM Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations474.60432.84441.98
    Other Operating Income--3.402.51
    Total Income From Operations474.60436.25444.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials296.72247.98277.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.042.282.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.2510.46-1.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.4158.7255.79
    Depreciation14.1915.8415.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.0356.5953.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.4644.3741.79
    Other Income3.514.590.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.9748.9642.71
    Interest1.752.081.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.2246.8841.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.2246.8841.02
    Tax12.788.8410.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.4438.0530.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.4438.0530.45
    Equity Share Capital13.1613.1613.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6928.9123.14
    Diluted EPS27.6928.9123.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6928.9123.14
    Diluted EPS27.6928.9123.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #FIEM Ind #FIEM Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!