Ferro Alloys Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 139.93 crore, down 2.24% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 139.93 crore in September 2018 down 2.24% from Rs. 143.13 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.60 crore in September 2018 up 551.93% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.66 crore in September 2018 up 11800% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.

Ferro Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2017.

Ferro Alloys shares closed at 5.47 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -75.53% over the last 12 months.