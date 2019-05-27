Ferro Alloys Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 147.65 crore, up 26.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.65 crore in March 2019 up 26.58% from Rs. 116.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019 down 92.02% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2019 down 50.79% from Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2018.

Ferro Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2018.

Ferro Alloys shares closed at 4.38 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.78% returns over the last 6 months and -25.38% over the last 12 months.