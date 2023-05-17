Facor Alloys Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.81 crore, up 68.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.81 crore in March 2023 up 68.47% from Rs. 63.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2023 down 354.84% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2023 down 30.98% from Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2022.

Facor Alloys shares closed at 7.10 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.90% over the last 12 months.