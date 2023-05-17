English
    Facor Alloys Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.81 crore, up 68.47% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Facor Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.81 crore in March 2023 up 68.47% from Rs. 63.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2023 down 354.84% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2023 down 30.98% from Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2022.

    Facor Alloys shares closed at 7.10 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.90% over the last 12 months.

    Facor Alloys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.8183.0863.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.8183.0863.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.3828.6415.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.861.350.69
    Power & Fuel44.78----
    Employees Cost4.174.543.79
    Depreciation0.520.450.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7852.2054.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.31-4.09-10.50
    Other Income2.900.7421.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.21-3.3611.08
    Interest0.150.230.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.06-3.5910.77
    Exceptional Items-20.17-0.10-2.80
    P/L Before Tax-13.10-3.697.98
    Tax1.07-0.642.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.17-3.064.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.17-3.064.99
    Minority Interest1.470.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.70-3.054.98
    Equity Share Capital19.5519.5519.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-0.160.25
    Diluted EPS-0.65-0.160.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-0.160.25
    Diluted EPS-0.65-0.160.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Facor Alloys #Mining & Minerals #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 07:30 pm