Facor Alloys Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.81 crore, up 68.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Facor Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.81 crore in March 2023 up 68.47% from Rs. 63.40 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2023 down 354.84% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2023 down 30.98% from Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2022.
Facor Alloys shares closed at 7.10 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.90% over the last 12 months.
|Facor Alloys
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.81
|83.08
|63.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.81
|83.08
|63.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.38
|28.64
|15.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.86
|1.35
|0.69
|Power & Fuel
|44.78
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.17
|4.54
|3.79
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.45
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.78
|52.20
|54.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.31
|-4.09
|-10.50
|Other Income
|2.90
|0.74
|21.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.21
|-3.36
|11.08
|Interest
|0.15
|0.23
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.06
|-3.59
|10.77
|Exceptional Items
|-20.17
|-0.10
|-2.80
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.10
|-3.69
|7.98
|Tax
|1.07
|-0.64
|2.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.17
|-3.06
|4.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.17
|-3.06
|4.99
|Minority Interest
|1.47
|0.01
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.70
|-3.05
|4.98
|Equity Share Capital
|19.55
|19.55
|19.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.16
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.16
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.16
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.16
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited