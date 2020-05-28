Essel Propack Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 180.03 crore, down 12.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.03 crore in March 2020 down 12.72% from Rs. 206.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2020 up 125.32% from Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.53 crore in March 2020 up 37.29% from Rs. 48.46 crore in March 2019.

Essel Propack EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2019.

Essel Propack shares closed at 173.25 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.84% returns over the last 6 months and 31.95% over the last 12 months.