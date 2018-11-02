Essel Propack Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 686.69 crore, Up 6.82% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 683.47 635.36 639.71 Other Operating Income 3.22 3.41 3.16 Total Income From Operations 686.69 638.77 642.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 293.67 286.44 269.75 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.49 -16.17 4.70 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 122.74 120.84 111.12 Depreciation 44.99 44.45 42.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 137.86 132.69 121.79 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.94 70.52 93.05 Other Income 2.48 6.83 1.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.42 77.35 94.71 Interest 15.98 13.62 13.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.44 63.73 80.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 69.44 63.73 80.89 Tax 20.48 21.82 28.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.96 41.91 52.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.96 41.91 52.63 Minority Interest -0.41 -0.65 -0.47 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.82 0.07 0.33 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 53.37 41.33 52.49 Equity Share Capital 62.94 62.88 31.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.69 1.32 3.34 Diluted EPS 1.69 1.31 3.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.69 1.32 3.34 Diluted EPS 1.69 1.31 3.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited