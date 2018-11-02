Essel Propack Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 686.69 crore, Up 6.82% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Essel Propack are: Net Sales at Rs 686.69 crore in September 2018 Up 6.82% from Rs. 642.87 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.37 crore in September 2018 Up 1.68% from Rs. 52.49 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.41 crore in September 2018 Down 4.93% from Rs. 137.17 crore in September 2017. Essel Propack EPS has Decreased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.34 in September 2017. Essel Propack shares closed at 86.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.79% returns over the last 6 months and -39.12% over the last 12 months. Essel Propack Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 683.47 635.36 639.71 Other Operating Income 3.22 3.41 3.16 Total Income From Operations 686.69 638.77 642.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 293.67 286.44 269.75 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.49 -16.17 4.70 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 122.74 120.84 111.12 Depreciation 44.99 44.45 42.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 137.86 132.69 121.79 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.94 70.52 93.05 Other Income 2.48 6.83 1.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.42 77.35 94.71 Interest 15.98 13.62 13.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.44 63.73 80.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 69.44 63.73 80.89 Tax 20.48 21.82 28.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.96 41.91 52.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.96 41.91 52.63 Minority Interest -0.41 -0.65 -0.47 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.82 0.07 0.33 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 53.37 41.33 52.49 Equity Share Capital 62.94 62.88 31.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.69 1.32 3.34 Diluted EPS 1.69 1.31 3.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.69 1.32 3.34 Diluted EPS 1.69 1.31 3.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:36 pm