    Equitas Holding Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore, down 12.64% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Equitas Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore in December 2022 down 12.64% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2022 up 104.49% from Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 up 276.97% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2021.

    Equitas Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.314.284.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.314.284.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.740.34
    Depreciation0.020.020.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.766.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.132.75-2.03
    Other Income0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.132.76-2.01
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.132.76-2.01
    Exceptional Items-----61.19
    P/L Before Tax3.132.76-63.20
    Tax0.310.80-0.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.821.96-62.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.821.96-62.76
    Equity Share Capital341.79341.79341.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.06-1.84
    Diluted EPS0.080.06-1.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.06-1.84
    Diluted EPS0.080.06-1.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
