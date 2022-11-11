English
    Equitas Holding Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,115.99 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Equitas Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,115.99 crore in September 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 984.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.93 crore in September 2022 up 96.57% from Rs. 36.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 437.01 crore in September 2022 down 6.45% from Rs. 467.16 crore in September 2021.

    Equitas Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2021.

    Equitas Holding shares closed at 102.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -21.14% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,115.991,054.81984.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,115.991,054.81984.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost407.41375.73234.21
    Depreciation35.0332.7732.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies114.13141.44124.23
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses188.07176.96173.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax371.35327.91420.46
    Other Income30.6332.1414.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax401.98360.05434.97
    Interest278.84230.52374.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.14129.5360.81
    Exceptional Items--2.75--
    P/L Before Tax123.14132.2860.81
    Tax28.5730.6716.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.57101.6144.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.57101.6144.28
    Minority Interest-23.64-25.01-8.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates70.9376.6036.08
    Equity Share Capital341.79341.79341.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.971.30
    Diluted EPS2.772.971.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.971.30
    Diluted EPS2.772.971.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

