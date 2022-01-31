MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Equitas Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 540.81 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Equitas Small Finance Bank are:

    Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 540.81 crore in December 2021 up 11.77% from Rs. 483.8614 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.11 crore in December 2021 down 2.34% from Rs. 110.70 crore in December 2020.

    Operating Profit stands at Rs. 224.71 crore in December 2021 down 18.3% from Rs. 275.04 crore in December 2020.

    Equitas Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2020.

    Close

    Equitas Bank shares closed at 55.10 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)

    Equitas Small Finance Bank
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Interest Earned
    (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills819.18766.51772.85
    (b) Income on Investment63.6459.6460.24
    (c) Int. on balances With RBI18.0717.4324.14
    (d) Others------
    Other Income134.12147.82146.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Interest Expended360.08359.75373.37
    Employees Cost240.43227.54204.94
    Other Expenses209.78209.47150.19
    Depreciation------
    Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies224.71194.64275.04
    Provisions And Contingencies78.40137.81126.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax146.3156.82148.95
    Tax38.2015.6338.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.1141.19110.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.1141.19110.70
    Equity Share Capital1,147.891,145.191,138.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    ANALYTICAL RATIOS
    a) % of Share by Govt.------
    b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
    c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II21.9122.2121.58
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.360.99
    Diluted EPS0.930.360.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.360.99
    Diluted EPS0.930.360.99
    NPA Ratios :
    i) Gross NPA863.82880.83387.60
    ii) Net NPA459.42439.64130.86
    i) % of Gross NPA4.614.822.27
    ii) % of Net NPA2.512.460.67
    Return on Assets %0.410.160.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bank - Private #Earnings First-Cut #Equitas Bank #Equitas Small Finance Bank #Results
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 11:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.