Equitas Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 540.81 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 540.81 crore in December 2021 up 11.77% from Rs. 483.8614 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.11 crore in December 2021 down 2.34% from Rs. 110.70 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 224.71 crore in December 2021 down 18.3% from Rs. 275.04 crore in December 2020.

Equitas Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2020.

Equitas Bank shares closed at 55.10 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)