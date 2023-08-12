English
    Emkay Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.65 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.65 crore in June 2023 down 10.24% from Rs. 51.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 92.52% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2023 down 80.85% from Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2022.

    Emkay Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

    Emkay Global shares closed at 82.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.15% returns over the last 6 months and 3.21% over the last 12 months.

    Emkay Global Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.3441.7651.37
    Other Operating Income0.310.390.60
    Total Income From Operations46.6542.1451.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.3030.9326.25
    Depreciation1.982.442.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.05----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.8523.0616.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.54-14.296.74
    Other Income7.508.341.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-5.948.11
    Interest0.831.340.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.87-7.287.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.87-7.287.33
    Tax0.91-2.012.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.78-5.274.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items1.63-0.040.03
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-5.314.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.49-0.060.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.34-5.374.58
    Equity Share Capital24.6424.6424.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.14-2.181.86
    Diluted EPS0.14-2.171.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.14-2.181.86
    Diluted EPS0.14-2.171.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

