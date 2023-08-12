Emkay Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.65 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.65 crore in June 2023 down 10.24% from Rs. 51.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 92.52% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2023 down 80.85% from Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2022.

Emkay Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

Emkay Global shares closed at 82.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.15% returns over the last 6 months and 3.21% over the last 12 months.