English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eastern Silk Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, down 77.46% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eastern Silk Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in June 2023 down 77.46% from Rs. 20.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2023 down 868.62% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2023 down 802.13% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

    Eastern Silk shares closed at 1.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.08% returns over the last 6 months and -51.32% over the last 12 months.

    Eastern Silk Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.664.6220.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.664.6220.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.862.804.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.110.500.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.74-0.328.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.161.521.05
    Depreciation0.570.700.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.496.235.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.29-6.82-0.66
    Other Income0.410.590.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.87-6.23-0.40
    Interest--1.12--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.87-7.35-0.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.87-7.35-0.40
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.87-7.35-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.87-7.35-0.40
    Equity Share Capital15.7915.7915.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-0.93-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.49-0.93-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-0.93-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.49-0.93-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eastern Silk #Eastern Silk Industries #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:55 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!