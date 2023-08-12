Eastern Silk Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, down 77.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in June 2023 down 77.46% from Rs. 20.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2023 down 868.62% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2023 down 802.13% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

Eastern Silk shares closed at 1.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.08% returns over the last 6 months and -51.32% over the last 12 months.