Dynamatic Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 353.33 crore, up 11.03% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 353.33 crore in March 2021 up 11.03% from Rs. 318.23 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2021 down 149.05% from Rs. 15.82 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.80 crore in March 2021 up 7.94% from Rs. 47.99 crore in March 2020.
Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 1,490.65 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)
|Dynamatic Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|353.33
|340.58
|318.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|353.33
|340.58
|318.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|180.57
|177.31
|160.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.09
|3.82
|-12.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.58
|58.88
|63.37
|Depreciation
|22.31
|21.29
|23.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|61.79
|62.78
|66.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.99
|16.50
|17.39
|Other Income
|2.50
|2.45
|7.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.49
|18.95
|24.97
|Interest
|16.63
|16.76
|20.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.86
|2.19
|4.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.86
|2.19
|4.77
|Tax
|8.71
|1.05
|-20.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.15
|1.14
|25.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-11.91
|--
|-9.50
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.76
|1.14
|15.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.76
|1.14
|15.82
|Equity Share Capital
|6.34
|6.34
|6.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.24
|1.80
|24.96
|Diluted EPS
|-12.24
|1.80
|24.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.24
|1.80
|24.96
|Diluted EPS
|-12.24
|1.80
|24.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited