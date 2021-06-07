Dynamatic Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 353.33 crore, up 11.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 353.33 crore in March 2021 up 11.03% from Rs. 318.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2021 down 149.05% from Rs. 15.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.80 crore in March 2021 up 7.94% from Rs. 47.99 crore in March 2020.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 1,490.65 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)