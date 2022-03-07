English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dixon Technologies: Growth on track, margin feels the pinch; wait for more correction

    The Dixon stock price still appears running ahead of fundamentals and investors should ideally wait for better price points

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    March 07, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
    Dixon Technologies: Growth on track, margin feels the pinch; wait for more correction

    Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies sustained its strong growth trajectory in Q3FY22, but margins were squeezed owing to rising commodity and freight costs. The order book continues to remain healthy across business verticals.  Quarterly results snapshot   (image)   Dixon saw a strong revenue growth of 41 percent/79 percent for Q3/9M, respectively. However, the company’s margins were hit by inflationary headwinds and delays in passing on higher input costs. Higher contribution from low-margin segments (mobile) also had an adverse effect on margins. Revenues from the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Panic-stricken market runs for cover on nuke fears

      Mar 4, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The Weekly Tactical, founder’s dilemma, gaps in medical education, Algo Learn, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers