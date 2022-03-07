Dixon Technologies: Growth on track, margin feels the pinch; wait for more correction

Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies sustained its strong growth trajectory in Q3FY22, but margins were squeezed owing to rising commodity and freight costs. The order book continues to remain healthy across business verticals. Quarterly results snapshot (image) Dixon saw a strong revenue growth of 41 percent/79 percent for Q3/9M, respectively. However, the company’s margins were hit by inflationary headwinds and delays in passing on higher input costs. Higher contribution from low-margin segments (mobile) also had an adverse effect on margins. Revenues from the...