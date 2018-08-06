Dixon Technolog standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 520.02 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 520.02 534.16 395.68 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 520.02 534.16 395.68 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 447.84 450.48 349.74 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.79 -6.28 -25.96 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.23 19.02 14.54 Depreciation 4.37 4.16 2.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 39.24 43.80 37.88 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.13 22.98 16.79 Other Income 1.28 1.30 0.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.41 24.28 17.34 Interest 5.23 4.22 3.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.18 20.06 14.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 17.18 20.06 14.29 Tax 4.66 6.49 4.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.52 13.57 9.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.52 13.57 9.79 Equity Share Capital 11.33 11.33 10.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.06 12.16 8.88 Diluted EPS 11.06 12.16 8.88 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.06 12.16 8.88 Diluted EPS 11.06 12.16 8.88 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited