Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:10 PM IST

Dixon Technolog standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 520.02 crore

Dixon Technologies has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 520.02 crore and a net profit of Rs 12.52 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Dixon Technologies has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 520.02 crore and a net profit of Rs 12.52 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 395.68 crore and net profit was Rs 9.79 crore.
Dixon Technolog shares closed at 2,816.20 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given -2.61% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.
Dixon Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 520.02 534.16 395.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 520.02 534.16 395.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 447.84 450.48 349.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.79 -6.28 -25.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.23 19.02 14.54
Depreciation 4.37 4.16 2.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.24 43.80 37.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.13 22.98 16.79
Other Income 1.28 1.30 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.41 24.28 17.34
Interest 5.23 4.22 3.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.18 20.06 14.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.18 20.06 14.29
Tax 4.66 6.49 4.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.52 13.57 9.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.52 13.57 9.79
Equity Share Capital 11.33 11.33 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.06 12.16 8.88
Diluted EPS 11.06 12.16 8.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.06 12.16 8.88
Diluted EPS 11.06 12.16 8.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:05 pm

#Dixon Technolog #Dixon Technologies #Electricals #Results

