    Dish TV Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 500.16 crore, down 17.82% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 500.16 crore in June 2023 down 17.82% from Rs. 608.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.54 crore in June 2023 up 15.07% from Rs. 17.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.71 crore in June 2023 down 34.32% from Rs. 328.43 crore in June 2022.

    Dish TV EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

    Dish TV shares closed at 17.45 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.31% returns over the last 6 months and 52.40% over the last 12 months.

    Dish TV India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations500.16504.82608.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations500.16504.82608.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.623.177.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.31-0.45-0.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.7738.5543.69
    Depreciation121.86200.21231.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses243.41448.51234.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.81-185.1791.94
    Other Income3.048.464.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.85-176.7196.56
    Interest66.1157.0273.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.74-233.7323.55
    Exceptional Items---1,907.61--
    P/L Before Tax27.74-2,141.3423.55
    Tax7.20-420.725.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.54-1,720.6217.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.54-1,720.6217.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.54-1,720.6217.85
    Equity Share Capital184.13184.13184.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-8.940.09
    Diluted EPS0.11-8.940.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-8.940.09
    Diluted EPS0.11-8.940.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

