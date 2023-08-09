Dish TV Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 500.16 crore, down 17.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 500.16 crore in June 2023 down 17.82% from Rs. 608.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.54 crore in June 2023 up 15.07% from Rs. 17.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.71 crore in June 2023 down 34.32% from Rs. 328.43 crore in June 2022.

Dish TV EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Dish TV shares closed at 17.45 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.31% returns over the last 6 months and 52.40% over the last 12 months.