    Discovery series: This micro cap idea is set to ride the CV cycle

    This stock is well placed on the back of an upturn in CV cycle, higher export demand and improvement in EBITDA

    Nandish Shah
    October 18, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
    Nelcast: Nelcast reports 283.5% YoY growth in Q1 profit at Rs 7.8 crore driven by healthy operating performance. Revenue grows 60%. The ductile and grey iron castings producer has clocked a 283.5% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 7.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by healthy operating performance and top line. Revenue grew by 60% to Rs 295.2 crore with growth in volumes and better realisation, while EBITDA increased by 60.4% to Rs 23.3 crore during the same period.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Placed well to play the favourable CV cycle Export markets and supply of higher value-added products will lead to improvement in earnings Free cash flows likely to be utilised for debt reduction in the medium term Investors can accumulate stock at current levels and add on declines In our quest to identify companies that have a significant potential to grow in the medium term, we have identified Chennai-based Nelcast (CMP: Rs 73; Market capitalisation: Rs 635 crore) as one of our discovery ideas....

