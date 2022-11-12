English
    Dhunseri Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore, down 5.19% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore in September 2022 down 5.19% from Rs. 83.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.93 crore in September 2022 up 37.16% from Rs. 24.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.24 crore in September 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 57.20 crore in September 2021.

    Dhunseri Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 31.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.85 in September 2021.

    Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 203.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.68% returns over the last 6 months and -26.68% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Tea & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.3343.5383.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.3343.5383.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.874.9324.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.15-11.210.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.8427.120.58
    Depreciation2.152.112.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.0434.8318.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.59-14.2637.17
    Other Income19.502.9218.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.09-11.3455.20
    Interest0.470.4928.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.63-11.8226.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.63-11.8226.57
    Tax13.70-3.022.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.93-8.8024.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.93-8.8024.01
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.34-8.3822.85
    Diluted EPS31.34-8.3822.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.34-8.3822.85
    Diluted EPS31.34-8.3822.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm