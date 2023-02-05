English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhunseri Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.14 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.96% from Rs. 67.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2022 up 85.13% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2022 down 72.06% from Rs. 27.56 crore in December 2021.

    Dhunseri Tea & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.1479.3367.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.1479.3367.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.0417.8714.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.44-23.1516.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4233.8415.57
    Depreciation2.162.152.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.4221.0414.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.3427.594.76
    Other Income5.8819.5020.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.5447.0925.56
    Interest0.500.470.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.0346.6325.04
    Exceptional Items-2.52---15.14
    P/L Before Tax2.5246.639.90
    Tax-10.0313.703.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.5532.936.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.5532.936.78
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9431.346.45
    Diluted EPS11.9431.346.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9431.346.45
    Diluted EPS11.9431.346.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited