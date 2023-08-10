English
    Dhunseri Tea Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.67 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.67 crore in June 2023 up 14.99% from Rs. 79.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2023 down 8.69% from Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 up 67.73% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022.

    Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 211.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 2.80% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Tea & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.6741.1679.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.6741.1679.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.273.705.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.87-5.75-20.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.9155.7538.99
    Depreciation6.034.365.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.7129.9363.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.39-46.83-14.06
    Other Income4.541.073.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.85-45.76-10.88
    Interest3.432.741.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.27-48.50-12.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.27-48.50-12.83
    Tax-1.79-5.79-4.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.48-42.72-8.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.48-42.72-8.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.48-42.72-8.72
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.02-40.65-8.30
    Diluted EPS-9.02-40.65-8.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.02-40.65-8.30
    Diluted EPS-9.02-40.65-8.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

