Dhunseri Tea Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.67 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.67 crore in June 2023 up 14.99% from Rs. 79.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2023 down 8.69% from Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 up 67.73% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 211.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 2.80% over the last 12 months.