    Dhunseri Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore, down 0.57% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore in December 2022 down 0.57% from Rs. 91.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2022 up 468.83% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2022 down 65.59% from Rs. 27.52 crore in December 2021.

    Dhunseri Tea & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.09125.5091.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.09125.5091.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.7118.6514.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.08-14.1222.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.2146.7322.17
    Depreciation4.724.735.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.6255.3425.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.2414.171.28
    Other Income5.9919.5720.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.7533.7522.23
    Interest1.972.542.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.7831.2120.16
    Exceptional Items-2.52---15.14
    P/L Before Tax0.2631.215.02
    Tax-9.2413.063.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5018.151.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.5018.151.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.5018.151.67
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0417.271.59
    Diluted EPS9.0417.271.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0417.271.59
    Diluted EPS9.0417.271.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
