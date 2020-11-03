Deepak Fertilizers sees over 3-fold jump in Q2 net profit to Rs 80.55 crore

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals on November 3 posted an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80.55 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income for the September quarter rose to Rs 1,418.47 crore from Rs 1,181.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,306.42 crore as against Rs 1,151.61 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 151 apiece on BSE, up 1.21 percent over previous close.