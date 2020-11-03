172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|deepak-fertilizers-sees-over-3-fold-jump-in-q2-net-profit-to-rs-80-55-crore-6061241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deepak Fertilizers sees over 3-fold jump in Q2 net profit to Rs 80.55 crore

Net income for the September quarter rose to Rs 1,418.47 crore from Rs 1,181.47 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals on November 3 posted an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80.55 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income for the September quarter rose to Rs 1,418.47 crore from Rs 1,181.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,306.42 crore as against Rs 1,151.61 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 151 apiece on BSE, up 1.21 percent over previous close.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 07:07 pm

