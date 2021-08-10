Deepak Fert Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 674.90 crore, up 37.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 674.90 crore in June 2021 up 37.98% from Rs. 489.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.30 crore in June 2021 down 48.02% from Rs. 89.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.42 crore in June 2021 down 36.23% from Rs. 159.03 crore in June 2020.

Deepak Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.98 in June 2020.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 466.80 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 196.76% returns over the last 6 months and 232.72% over the last 12 months.