Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deepak Fert Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,404.19 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,404.19 crore in September 2020 up 22.02% from Rs. 1,150.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.33 crore in September 2020 up 218.08% from Rs. 24.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.47 crore in September 2020 up 40.85% from Rs. 147.30 crore in September 2019.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 8.89 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.83 in September 2019.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 148.40 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 56.52% returns over the last 6 months and 40.76% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,404.191,382.081,150.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,404.191,382.081,150.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials665.75604.12505.10
Purchase of Traded Goods346.22188.39194.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.6487.86142.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost92.4989.3281.47
Depreciation53.8153.3554.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses141.18140.18110.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.38218.8662.25
Other Income14.283.5930.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.66222.4592.98
Interest41.6155.2163.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.05167.2429.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax112.05167.2429.86
Tax31.5046.104.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.55121.1425.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.55121.1425.53
Minority Interest-1.22-1.00-0.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates79.33120.1424.94
Equity Share Capital89.2889.2888.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.8913.462.83
Diluted EPS8.5113.032.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.8913.462.83
Diluted EPS8.5113.032.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Deepak Fert #Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results

