Deepak Fert Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,404.19 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,404.19 crore in September 2020 up 22.02% from Rs. 1,150.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.33 crore in September 2020 up 218.08% from Rs. 24.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.47 crore in September 2020 up 40.85% from Rs. 147.30 crore in September 2019.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 8.89 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.83 in September 2019.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 148.40 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 56.52% returns over the last 6 months and 40.76% over the last 12 months.