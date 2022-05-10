Decent show by TVS Motor in Q4 FY22; buy for the long term

TVS Zest 110. (Image source: https://www.tvsmotor.com)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

TVS Motors (CMP: Rs 620; Market cap: Rs 29,450 crore) has managed to put up a decent show in the final quarter of FY22 despite a significant rise in raw material prices. The company’s focus on managing costs helped TVS to stabilise the operating margin. The shortage of semiconductor chips, however, impacted production of premium bikes. Quarterly earnings highlights (image) The lacklustre demand scenario did hit the company’s overall volumes, but it was a meagre quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline of 3 percent. This...