Deccan Gold Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 88.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 88.55% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020 up 9.06% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

Deccan Gold shares closed at 17.15 on January 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.36% returns over the last 6 months and -32.75% over the last 12 months.