DB Corp Q4 PAT may dip 13.2% YoY to Rs. 49.6 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects DB Corp to report net profit at Rs. 49.6 crore down 13.2% year-on-year (down 34.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 586.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 0.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 98 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.