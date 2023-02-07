Dalmia Bharat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore, down 3.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 33.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.00 crore in December 2022 up 75% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2021.

