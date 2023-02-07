English
    Dalmia Bharat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore, down 3.03% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 33.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.00 crore in December 2022 up 75% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.

    Dalmia Bharat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.0033.0033.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.0033.0033.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.0022.0021.00
    Depreciation1.002.001.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.008.007.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.001.004.00
    Other Income11.0088.003.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0089.007.00
    Interest1.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.0089.007.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.0089.007.00
    Tax1.004.00-3.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.0085.0010.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.0085.0010.00
    Equity Share Capital38.0037.0037.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.614.560.51
    Diluted EPS0.604.560.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.614.560.51
    Diluted EPS0.604.560.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited