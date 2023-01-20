Dalmia Bharat Q3 PAT seen up 223.2% YoY to Rs. 171.3 cr: Motilal Oswal

Dalmia Bharat | CMP: Rs 1,912 | The stock gained over 3 percent on December 12. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited entered into a binding Framework Agreement for the acquisition of the Cement, Clinker and Power Plants from Jaiprakash Associates Limited and its associate having total cement capacity of 9.4 MnT (along with Clinker capacity of 6.7MnT and Thermal Power plants of 280MW). The said plants are situated at Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, according to an exchange filing.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Dalmia Bharat to report net profit at Rs. 171.3 crore up 223.2% year-on-year (up 534.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 23.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,367.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 46.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 58.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 600.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

