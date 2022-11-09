CSL Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.37 crore, up 59.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.37 crore in September 2022 up 59.79% from Rs. 17.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.20 crore in September 2022 up 57.68% from Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.78 crore in September 2022 up 77.61% from Rs. 11.70 crore in September 2021.

CSL Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in September 2021.

CSL Fin shares closed at 250.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)