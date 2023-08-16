Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Transforming itself for the future

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals delivered a flat top line in Q1 FY24 amid sluggish demand for lighting and kitchen appliances businesses.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

Highlights: Consolidated revenue growth driven by the ECD business Lighting business lagged peers Butterfly’s revenues contracted 19 percent YoY Margin continues to remain under pressure Company to focus on premium products Trading at 27times FY25 estimated earnings Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals delivered a flat top line in Q1 FY24 amid sluggish demand for lighting and kitchen appliances (Butterfly) businesses. The primary reason for margin weakness was elevated operating expenses as the company continued to spend on branding and innovation. (image) (image) Crompton reported muted revenue growth of...