Crest Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.18 crore, up 182.18% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crest Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.18 crore in December 2022 up 182.18% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2022 up 198.4% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in December 2022 up 479.32% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

    Crest Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.1818.766.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.1818.766.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----22.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.86-2.01-22.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.641.850.62
    Depreciation0.800.710.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.967.169.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6411.05-3.76
    Other Income-0.050.09-0.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5911.13-3.81
    Interest1.812.593.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.788.54-7.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.788.54-7.58
    Tax3.762.88-0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.015.66-7.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.015.66-7.13
    Equity Share Capital28.3128.4528.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.99-2.51
    Diluted EPS2.461.99-2.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.99-2.51
    Diluted EPS2.461.99-2.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited