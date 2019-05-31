Cox & Kings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 570.09 crore, up 1.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cox & Kings are:
Net Sales at Rs 570.09 crore in March 2019 up 1.5% from Rs. 561.67 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2019 down 25.64% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.04 crore in March 2019 down 5.13% from Rs. 61.18 crore in March 2018.
Cox & Kings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2018.
Cox & Kings shares closed at 92.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.35% returns over the last 6 months and -57.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cox & Kings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|559.83
|585.93
|550.30
|Other Operating Income
|10.26
|10.38
|11.37
|Total Income From Operations
|570.09
|596.31
|561.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.02
|51.23
|49.25
|Depreciation
|10.23
|8.52
|9.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|472.55
|501.09
|482.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.29
|35.47
|20.19
|Other Income
|12.52
|32.97
|31.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.81
|68.44
|51.80
|Interest
|35.11
|31.28
|33.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.70
|37.16
|18.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.70
|37.16
|18.50
|Tax
|8.61
|13.94
|13.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.09
|23.22
|5.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.09
|23.22
|5.50
|Equity Share Capital
|88.28
|88.28
|88.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|1.31
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|1.31
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|1.31
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|1.31
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited