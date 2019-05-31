Cox & Kings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 570.09 crore, up 1.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.09 crore in March 2019 up 1.5% from Rs. 561.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2019 down 25.64% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.04 crore in March 2019 down 5.13% from Rs. 61.18 crore in March 2018.

Cox & Kings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2018.

Cox & Kings shares closed at 92.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.35% returns over the last 6 months and -57.20% over the last 12 months.