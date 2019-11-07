Corporation Bk Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,336.34 crore, down 8.32% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,336.34 crore in September 2019 down 8.32% from Rs. 1457.6884 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.18 crore in September 2019 up 26.5% from Rs. 103.70 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,018.25 crore in September 2019 up 13.13% from Rs. 900.09 crore in September 2018.

Corporation Bk EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2018.

Corporation Bk shares closed at 18.45 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.38% returns over the last 6 months and -31.28% over the last 12 months.