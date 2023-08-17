Cool Caps Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.28 crore, up 43.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.28 crore in June 2023 up 43.35% from Rs. 16.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2023 up 127.87% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2023 up 110.6% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2022.

Cool Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.

Cool Caps shares closed at 519.00 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.92% returns over the last 6 months and 200.00% over the last 12 months.