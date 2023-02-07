English
    ConfidencePetro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 719.99 crore, up 82.72% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:

    Net Sales at Rs 719.99 crore in December 2022 up 82.72% from Rs. 394.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.06 crore in December 2022 up 17.5% from Rs. 23.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.42 crore in December 2022 up 24.14% from Rs. 50.28 crore in December 2021.

    Confidence Petroleum
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations719.99460.67394.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations719.99460.67394.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.3932.37110.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods528.50387.49218.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.15-87.18-19.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6117.2812.85
    Depreciation20.2119.5116.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.9554.7722.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.1836.4332.06
    Other Income4.031.481.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.2137.9133.33
    Interest6.566.532.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.6531.3830.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.6531.3830.73
    Tax9.198.177.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.4623.2123.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.4623.2123.36
    Minority Interest-0.56-0.38-0.55
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.161.300.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.0624.1323.03
    Equity Share Capital28.4028.4028.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.860.81
    Diluted EPS0.950.860.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.860.81
    Diluted EPS0.950.860.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
