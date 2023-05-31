English
    Competent Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 455.23 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Competent Automobiles Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 455.23 crore in March 2023 up 29.38% from Rs. 351.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2023 up 61.2% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.88 crore in March 2023 up 25.1% from Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2022.

    Competent Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 14.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.13 in March 2022.

    Competent Auto shares closed at 225.65 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.32% over the last 12 months.

    Competent Automobiles Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations455.23517.63351.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations455.23517.63351.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods470.28386.18359.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-68.3683.30-47.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.3418.0115.46
    Depreciation3.226.148.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0110.7210.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7413.285.43
    Other Income3.920.712.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6613.998.29
    Interest4.954.78-0.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.719.218.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.719.218.74
    Tax3.662.833.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.046.385.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.046.385.61
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.7210.389.13
    Diluted EPS14.7210.389.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.7210.389.13
    Diluted EPS14.7210.389.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Competent Auto #Competent Automobiles Company #Earnings #Results
    May 31, 2023