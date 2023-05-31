Competent Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 455.23 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 455.23 crore in March 2023 up 29.38% from Rs. 351.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2023 up 61.2% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.88 crore in March 2023 up 25.1% from Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2022.

Competent Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 14.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.13 in March 2022.

Competent Auto shares closed at 225.65 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.32% over the last 12 months.