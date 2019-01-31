Colinz Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, down 2.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2018 down 2.53% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 66.04% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

Colinz Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2017.

Colinz Labs shares closed at 8.00 on July 23, 2018 (BSE)