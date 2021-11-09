Cochin Minerals Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.80 crore, up 40.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.80 crore in September 2021 up 40.73% from Rs. 61.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021 down 124.39% from Rs. 3.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021 down 115.23% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2020.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 130.95 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)