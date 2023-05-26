Cochin Minerals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.83 crore, up 41.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.83 crore in March 2023 up 41.46% from Rs. 76.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2023 up 71.37% from Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.07 crore in March 2023 up 124.87% from Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2022.

Cochin Minerals EPS has increased to Rs. 16.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.68 in March 2022.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 351.90 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.13% returns over the last 6 months and 207.74% over the last 12 months.