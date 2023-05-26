English
    Cochin Minerals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.83 crore, up 41.46% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cochin Minerals and Rutile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.83 crore in March 2023 up 41.46% from Rs. 76.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2023 up 71.37% from Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.07 crore in March 2023 up 124.87% from Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2022.

    Cochin Minerals EPS has increased to Rs. 16.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.68 in March 2022.

    Cochin Minerals shares closed at 351.90 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.13% returns over the last 6 months and 207.74% over the last 12 months.

    Cochin Minerals and Rutile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.83119.0476.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.83119.0476.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.4254.4543.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.432.82-5.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.357.465.51
    Depreciation0.260.230.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.5835.2023.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7818.888.86
    Other Income2.041.720.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8120.609.09
    Interest0.310.160.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.5120.439.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.5120.439.09
    Tax7.513.631.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0016.817.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0016.817.58
    Equity Share Capital7.837.837.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.6021.479.68
    Diluted EPS16.6021.479.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.6021.479.68
    Diluted EPS16.6021.479.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Cochin Minerals #Cochin Minerals and Rutile #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 11:54 am